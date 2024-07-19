Coco Gauff is looking ahead to her first Olympics appearance while giving thanks to those who helped her get there.

The tennis superstar, 20, will compete at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris after missing the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo due to testing positive for COVID-19 days before the Games. In a letter to her 17-year-old self published Thursday, July 18, Gauff marveled at all that’s happened since.

“While tennis is an individual sport, you relish the relationships with your teammates,” Gauff wrote. “You’ve been lucky enough that your on-court relationships have turned into off-court friendships. One of those notable friendships is with your idol, Serena Williams. Serena was once just a stranger printed on a poster hanging in your room, and now you still can’t believe she’s a friend and mentor.”

She added, “Her profound impact on tennis, what it means to be a champion and to break barriers is a legacy you hope to uphold and carry with you into your first Olympic Games.”

In addition to her tennis allies, Gauff made mention of the family values that have helped lay the foundation of her journey.

“As you lean into your joy, keep being vocal about the causes you care about, just like grandma has done throughout her life,” Gauff scribed. “Your outlook isn’t defined by the lines painted on the court; it’s solidified by your convictions, your choice to support others and the belief that you can elicit change. Stay strong in who you are, and what you want to communicate with the world.”

Gauff also encouraged herself to soak in the entire aura of the Olympics, which kick off with the Opening Ceremony on July 26.

“Besides the battle on the court, be sure to enjoy the whole experience outside the confines of Roland-Garros,” she wrote. “There will be athletes from across the world that you admire that you will have the opportunity to connect with. You can learn about new sports that have nothing to do with a baseline, backhand or the world of tennis.”

In conclusion, Gauff insisted she’s a winner whether she ends up on the podium in Paris or not.

“In your phone under your vision notes, you wrote that you want to win a medal at the Olympics,” she wrote. “Gold, silver, bronze – it doesn’t matter. But you’ve already won, you’ve made your childhood dream of playing at the Olympics, representing the United States, a real reality. And now, finally, you get to enjoy it.”

Gauff will compete in women’s singles and women’s doubles with partner Jessica Pegula, which both begin July 27.