Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Coco Gauff Reflects on Serena Williams Going From a Poster on Her Wall to Her ‘Friend and Mentor’

By
Coco Gauff Pays Tribute to 'Friend and Mentor' Serena Williams Before 1st Olympics Experience
Serena Williams and Coco Gauff. Courtesy of Coco Gauff/Facebook

Coco Gauff is looking ahead to her first Olympics appearance while giving thanks to those who helped her get there. 

The tennis superstar, 20, will compete at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris after missing the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo due to testing positive for COVID-19 days before the Games. In a letter to her 17-year-old self published Thursday, July 18, Gauff marveled at all that’s happened since.

“While tennis is an individual sport, you relish the relationships with your teammates,” Gauff wrote. “You’ve been lucky enough that your on-court relationships have turned into off-court friendships. One of those notable friendships is with your idol, Serena Williams. Serena was once just a stranger printed on a poster hanging in your room, and now you still can’t believe she’s a friend and mentor.”

She added, “Her profound impact on tennis, what it means to be a champion and to break barriers is a legacy you hope to uphold and carry with you into your first Olympic Games.”

Everything We Know About Tennis Superstar Coco Gauff s Private Boyfriend

Related: Everything We Know About Tennis Superstar Coco Gauff’s Mystery Boyfriend

In addition to her tennis allies, Gauff made mention of the family values that have helped lay the foundation of her journey.

Coco Gauff Pays Tribute to 'Friend and Mentor' Serena Williams Before 1st Olympics Experience
Coco Gauff and Serena Williams. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Lotte New York Palace

“As you lean into your joy, keep being vocal about the causes you care about, just like grandma has done throughout her life,” Gauff scribed. “Your outlook isn’t defined by the lines painted on the court; it’s solidified by your convictions, your choice to support others and the belief that you can elicit change. Stay strong in who you are, and what you want to communicate with the world.”

Gauff also encouraged herself to soak in the entire aura of the Olympics, which kick off with the Opening Ceremony on July 26.

Feature Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan Biggest Olympic Feuds and Rivalries Over the Years

Related: The Biggest Olympic Feuds and Rivalries Over the Years

“Besides the battle on the court, be sure to enjoy the whole experience outside the confines of Roland-Garros,” she wrote. “There will be athletes from across the world that you admire that you will have the opportunity to connect with. You can learn about new sports that have nothing to do with a baseline, backhand or the world of tennis.”

Amal Clooney

Deal of the Day

Still Going! Amal Clooney’s Favorite Anti-Frizz Spray is Still 20% off on Amazon! View Deal

In conclusion, Gauff insisted she’s a winner whether she ends up on the podium in Paris or not. 

“In your phone under your vision notes, you wrote that you want to win a medal at the Olympics,” she wrote. “Gold, silver, bronze – it doesn’t matter. But you’ve already won, you’ve made your childhood dream of playing at the Olympics, representing the United States, a real reality. And now, finally, you get to enjoy it.”

Gauff will compete in women’s singles and women’s doubles with partner Jessica Pegula, which both begin July 27.

In this article

Serena Williams

Serena Williams

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!