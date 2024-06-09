American Idol alum Colin Stough has one person in mind to replace Katy Perry on the judges panel: Adele.

“I’ve not always loved her music, but I’ve always respected her as a person for her work ethic. In this industry, you have to have a work ethic,” Stough exclusively told Us Weekly at CMA Fest on Saturday, June 8, referring to Adele, 36. “To me, she has a different fame. She has true music fame, not like a TV fame or a publicity fame or anything like that. [Fame] just comes from her music.”

While Stough noted that he’s “never met” Adele, he said she “seems amazing.” He added, “She seems like she stands up for what she thinks and I love that about her. I’d love to meet her one day.”

Stough joked that he’d like to have a “sit-down conversation” with the “Hello” singer about why she’s the perfect candidate for the role after Perry’s departure. (Perry, 39, announced her exit from the show during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February.)

Stough placed second runner-up during season 21 of American Idol, which premiered in February 2023. Since his time on the reality singing competition, Stough said that much of life has “changed.”

“Just blessings,” he said. “One thing I really love about this is the music industry has really pushed me closer to God. Before I was doing this, I kind of drifted away a little bit, and I know I might get on stage, cuss, do this, do that, things you don’t like. But at the end of the day, I’m a God-fearing Christian. So I love him to death. That’s one thing that has mainly changed in my personal life.”

Stough continued, “Just being somebody, like, that’s really another main thing. And it’s awesome and I just love everything.”

As for the fan response he’s received since the show, Stough said “it’s nuts.” He added, “It’s good because [I] come from a hometown where, you know, you don’t really do much. Every guy there is a hard ass, you know what I mean? So being a little bit different, kind of showing that people really, really love that.”

Stough, who has a new EP dropping in July, also got candid about the emotions he faces while performing.

“I have a really difficult time showing my vulnerability and my soft side. Just kinda how I was raised,” he said, adding that his band is his “safe spot.”

With reporting by Jeremy Parsons