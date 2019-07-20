Comic-Con is in full swing and Us Weekly can’t get enough! We asked the comic universe’s biggest fans all the hard-hitting questions about their favorite characters, like “Did Superman wear underwear underneath his suit?” and “Do you think the Hulk buys his pants in bulk?”

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, Lili Reinhart, More Stars Attend San Diego Comic-Con 2018: Photos

Check out the video above for even more zany questions — and their surprising answers! Hint: There is one famous person that a fan definitely does not want to run into.

Comic-Con is taking place from July 18 to July 22 at the San Diego Convention Center.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!