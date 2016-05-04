Hit rewind! In Jill & Jessa: Counting On's flashback-filled season 1 finale, the Duggar ladies reunited in El Salvador to throw a party for the local women while remembering all of their good times together back home in Arkansas. The Duggars even visited an orphanage, where they came clean about their future baby plans.

Jinger Gets Spicy

To kick off the big finale on Tuesday, May 3, half of the Duggar clan went to Central America to see their sister Jill Dillard and her husband, Derick. The last time the older kids saw one another, Jessa Seewald was still pregnant with her son, Spurgeon, and Jill's son, Israel, was much younger, so everyone was excited to be reunited.

Derick met Jessa and Ben at the airport. When they pulled up at Derick and Jill's home, Izzy gave Jessa and Spurgeon a hug, while Jessa marveled over how big her nephew had gotten! In a confessional, Jessa said it was a little sad to have missed out on so much in Izzy's life.

Jill reminded viewers that she and Derick communicated electronically before she flew around the world to meet him in real life while he was on a mission in Nepal three years ago. Now, they were on a mission together!

In a confessional, 18-year-old Joy said she would “probably” travel halfway around the world to meet a guy. When Jinger, 22, was asked if she would travel that far to meet someone, she coyly said she didn’t think she’d have to. When a producer pressed, asking if there was something he didn’t know, she just giggled.

Jinger? Jinger! If there’s someone special in your life, you know you can tell Us! We can keep a secret!

The Duggar Girls Band: The Reunion Tour

Later, everyone got ready for the Women’s Conference, which Jill described as “something the ministry does every year to make the women feel special.”

Jessa expressed a nervousness over being in Central America because of the unsafe water and dangerous animals, but it was exactly that set of challenges that made Jill so determined that the women coming to her conference feel welcome and appreciated. She related to them when it came to fearing for her child’s safety.

All five older girls sang for the women assembled, which reminded them of all the times they performed together growing up. Don’t worry, there were plenty of flashbacks to remind viewers of those times too!

The flashbacks continued as Derick’s proposal to Jill was replayed, as was their wedding. Jana explained to the camera that because Jill was the first sister to get married, her wedding was a huge event for the family.

The Next Brangelina?

Next up, everyone headed to an orphanage, and Jana speculated that Jill and Derick might just adopt a baby one day. Jessa, too, said she wished that she could “gather up an armload” of kids and carry them out.

Jessa said that she and Ben were very interested in adopting “as soon as possible,” and then Jedidiah, Joy and Josiah all chimed in, saying they would be willing to adopt, too, so tune in a few years from now for 19 Adoptions and Counting, we guess!

To settle one rumor once and for all, Jill said that she definitely was not pregnant with a second child. Then, just for fun, we got to see flashbacks of highlights from Jill’s first pregnancy.

A Soccer Star Is Born

Derick invited some local guys to play soccer, and the Duggar boys came along too. Unfortunately, Derick hadn’t played since fifth grade, but he gave it his best shot. Ben wasn’t great, either, and he reminded everyone that American football was more his jam.

One boy who was into fútbol was Izzy, who was shown playing with a soccer ball before a montage of his first year hit the screen. Next up, there were flashbacks to Jill’s labor, and we were all reminded that it took days for little Izzy to make his big debut.

A producer asked Jill and Jessa which one would have their second child first, and they hesitated before agreeing they’d probably end up pregnant at the same time, but they weren’t sure when.

¡Adiós, Duggars!

The family presented Jill with a photo album full of pictures from years gone by. Joy said she hoped Jill would look at the book whenever she was feeling lonely.

Jill recalled how hard it was to leave her family in Arkansas, and Jessa agreed that it was difficult to see her sister go. Still, Derick and Jill insisted that being on a mission so early in their marriage had only strengthened their relationship.

Finally, everyone said goodbye yet again, this time as the Duggars prepared to head back to the United States. Izzy kissed his “Cousin Spurgie,” and Jessa gave her older sister an emotional hug.

“I know they’re where they’re supposed to be,” Jessa said of Jill and Derick, “but it’s tough.”

When asked how long they would remain in El Salvador, Derick simply said that they would take it day by day, month by month, and year by year until they knew what the Lord wanted them to do.

As far as what they want to do, the Jill and Derick just said they are looking forward to expanding their family, of course!

Jill & Jessa: Counting On airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

