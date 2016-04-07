Too much love to go around? Courtney Stodden and mom Krista Keller exchange heated words about Stodden’s much older husband, Doug Hutchison, in The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition‘s Friday, April 8, episode, as seen in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek.

The Lifetime series’ clip shows Keller, 56, telling her daughter, 21, about her strong feelings for the Lost actor, 55, who wed Stodden in 2011 when the young bride was just 16.

“I admitted that I told your husband that I loved him,” Keller says.

The stunned Couples Therapy alum replies, “That’s the first time I just heard her say that.” Stodden is later seen breaking down in tears as Heidi Montag consoles her.

Courtney Stodden Out of the Spotlight

“She fell in love with my husband — a mom isn’t supposed to do that,” Stodden tells the camera. “I need to have a mother, and I need to feel that mom inside of her, and I just don’t.”

Watch the tense clip in the video above.

The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition airs on Lifetime Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

