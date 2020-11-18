Calling all mystery buffs! “Crime Weekly” podcast is the newest series dedicated to all things crime.

“True crime exploration and discovery is more than just a hobby for me — it is my everyday passion and profession,” cohost Derrick Levasseur said in a statement ahead of the show’s launch next month.

Levasseur, who is a retired police detective and private investigator, will team up every Friday beginning December 4, with YouTube true crime creator Stephanie Harlowe, to tell real stories of crimes both big and small. The pair will also share tips to keep listeners from becoming the next tragic headline.

“Partnering with Stephanie to explore cases from a fresh perspective each week has been both illuminating and sobering, and we can’t wait for listeners to join us on our search for more information,” the former Big Brother winner added.

The weekly show will explore current events and past cases, some of which are well known and others that have been cold for years. Victims will be a big focus of the series, according to Harlowe.

“After years of researching past cases on my YouTube channel, it has become abundantly clear that too often we focus on the perpetrator of crimes, and not enough on the victims,” she said in a statement. “Through our podcast, Derrick and I hope to bring their stories to the forefront and raise awareness for cases long gone cold or explore different aspects of well-known cases along the way.”

The true-crime podcast comes from Audioboom and Main Event Media and is presented by Investigation Discovery.

“The addition of Crime Weekly to our growing roster of podcasts is extremely exciting for all of us true crime buffs,” president of Main Event Media, Jimmy Fox, said in a statement. “The passion, determination, and level of detail Derrick and Stephanie bring to each and every case reeled me in. Our ambition is to create an interactive series that will serve as a call to action for our listeners.”

Some pieces that will be explored on the show, include the Snapchat Murders, the Watts family murders and missing person case of Jennifer Dulos.

“Crime Weekly” podcast premieres on Friday, December 4. Click here for more information.