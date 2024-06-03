Cyndi Lauper is bidding farewell to her fans on an epic new Girls Just Wanna Have Fun tour.

News broke on Monday, June 3, that Lauper, 70, is embarking on a 23-city farewell tour this fall, marking her first major string of performances in more than a decade, per a press release by LiveNation. The tour includes her first-ever headlining show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

“It’s official!” read the caption of an Instagram post shared by LiveNation on Monday alongside a throwback clip of Lauper performing on the Tonight Show With Johnny Carson as well as other notable moments in her career. “Cyndi Lauper’s Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour is coming, and we couldn’t be more excited! Get ready to sing along to all your favorites and make some amazing memories. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Who’s coming with us?”

Along with Madison Square Garden, Lauper is set to take over Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, L.A.’s Intuit Dome, the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert and San Francisco’s Chase Center, per the press release. One non-arena show will take place at Detroit’s Fox Theatre.

“The announcement of her farewell tour arrives alongside LET THE CANARY SING, a feature-length documentary film that explores Lauper’s extraordinary life and career,” the release stated. “The documentary will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, June 4.”

Lauper will celebrate both career achievements with an imprint ceremony at Los Angeles’ TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood on Tuesday, June 4. “A special private screening of the film at the TCL Chinese Theatre will follow that evening, along with a Q&A,” the release continued.

During an interview with USA Today, Lauper said on Monday that the tour and documentary being put out simultaneously “was all like a perfect storm.”

“It’s an arena tour, which I haven’t done it in a long time,” she told the outlet. “I just want to thank everybody, say goodbye, celebrate with fans that have been so loyal and sweet and were there for every crazy-ass concert or thing that I did and I’m excited about doing it. I don’t think physically in another five years I will be as good, but now I can do it, you know?”

Lauper said that she’ll be giving fans her “best” self on this tour, hinting at what the setlist might include from her decades-long career. “I’m going to include a piece of everything … and combine art and moving visuals, use a lot of color and design,” she teased. “I haven’t had a fun tour since ’84, so now it will be the ‘24 fun tour!”

An official artist presale begins Tuesday, with the general sale on LiveNation starting Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. local time.