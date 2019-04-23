Music can have healing powers and for Imagine Dragons’ frontman Dan Reynolds, it played a huge part when he was diagnosed with AS (ankylosing spondylitis), a painful autoimmune disease.

The singer, 31, sat down with Us Weekly to share the songs that helped get him through the chronic pain and keep his head up while on the road. Watch the video above to hear his favorite tracks, and stream his full playlist on Spotify when you search for “Monster Pain in the AS.”

“Graceland” by Paul Simon

“It’s just one of those songs where you can’t help but smile when you hear it and feel like you’re driving through beautiful green scenery and the sun is out and the birds are chirping. Paul Simon is just so eloquent with his lyrics and heartfelt.”

“Dreams” by The Cranberries

“From the second the guitar kicks in, it just feels like a flood of emotion and it’s very atmospheric. The voice is so beautiful. I feel like it’s one of the best songs ever written.”

“Motorcycle Drive By” by Third Eye Blind

“This has been one of my staple songs since I was 13 or 14 years old. I love this song. I love the emotion of it. It’s just one of those songs you sing at the top of your lungs in your car when you’re by yourself or not by yourself.

“The Look” by Metronomy

“The production is mind blowing because it’s just so simple but perfectly put together. It’s not overthought. Amazing harmony. Amazing melody work … If you’re feeling like you want to dance, then this is a song for you.”

“The Underdog” by Spoon

“One of the greatest bands of our generation, if not all time. I love Spoon. His voice is unmistakable. The raspiness, the passion. ‘The Underdog’ is just so jangly and loose, but it all feels good and comes together and celebrates … It feels like a celebration. Life should be a celebration.”

“At Home” by Crystal Fighters

“This song is what we would listen to backstage as a band before we’d go onstage every night for our Smoke and Mirrors tour. Whatever mood you’re in, if you’re having a bad day, it just comes on and is so soothing and bright and happy. There’s enough darkness in the world, so it’s nice to have a happy, bright song.”

“First” by The Cold War Kids

“This song, the first time I heard it, I was driving in my car and immediately had to pull over because I just was like, ‘This is incredible, I need to sit and appreciate this.’ Luckily, I wasn’t on the highway. Yeah, I pulled over and I sat there and I just listened and thought, man, I wish I wrote this song. It’s so good.”

“What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong

“It’s just one of those songs where you could turn it on at any point in time, put your headphones on, and the world just disappears, the stress, the anxiety, work, school. That voice is just one for the ages.”

