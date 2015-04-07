It's a ten! The pros from Dancing With the Stars are hitting the road once again for a tenth anniversary summer tour. The Dancing With the Stars: Live! Perfect Ten Tour will run from June through August and feature All-Stars champion Melissa Rycroft as host.

The outing, which was announced on the April 6 DWTS episode, comes on the heels of a sold-out winter tour featuring reigning champion Alfonso Ribeiro. The summer run will feature DWTS pros Witney Carson, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Artem Chigvintsev, Peta Murgatroyd, and Emma Slater, along with host Rycroft.

"I’m looking forward to dusting off my dance shoes and heading out on the road on tour with Dancing with the Stars," Rycroft said in a press release announcing the news. "My children Ava and Beckett and my husband Tye will be traveling with me in what can only be described as the greatest road trip across America, dancing from city to city and reconnecting with the fans that make Dancing with the Stars so special."

The tour will crisscross the country from Atlantic City (on June 13) to Seattle (on July 9) and back again, ending in Rockford, Illinois on Aug. 11. The 90-minute show, produced by Faculty Productions and BBC Worldwide, will feature all-new choreography along with some of the most memorable dances from the last ten years of DWTS.

Check out the full list of tour dates here. DWTS airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

