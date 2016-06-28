Daniel Radcliffe Hasn’t Ruled Out Playing Harry Potter Again

Unpack the wand and glasses! Harry Potter fans are currently squealing with excitement, thanks to Daniel Radcliffe. The British actor revealed in a new interview that he hasn’t ruled out playing The Boy Who Lived again.

“It would depend on the script,” Radcliffe, 26, said during an interview with Britain’s Radio Times, published on Tuesday, June 28. “The circumstances would have to be pretty extraordinary. But then I am sure Harrison Ford said that with Han Solo and look what happened there! So I am saying, ‘No,’ for now but leaving room to backtrack in the future.” (Ford reprised his role as Han Solo in J.J. Abrams' 2015 sci-fi epic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 22 years after he last played the character in 1983’s Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.)

Radcliffe played the title character of J.K. Rowling’s bestselling novels in eight movies over 10 years. He first starred in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) and last played the role in 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. The films also starred Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger).

Radcliffe opened up about moving on from the blockbuster franchise during an appearance on Marc Maron's WTF podcast in November 2015. "I was very lucky that people gave me opportunities directly after Potter finished to play more grown-up stuff, because I could have been getting teen-offer-type stuff," he said at the time.

He added of his overnight fame: "I know the routine of this world now because I've done it for a long time, and I'm very comfortable in it.”

Radcliffe might be game to play Quidditch again, but he won’t take part in all things Potter. Earlier this month, he revealed why he doesn’t plan to catch a showing of Rowling’s new West End play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

“Jamie Parker’s a wonderful actor, and I’m very, very happy to see him playing me," he told Stephen Colbert on June 14. "I just feel like sitting in an audience that will, for the most part of the near future, be very enthusiastic Harry Potter fans might not be a … relaxing way to see a show."

