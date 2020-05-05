Back to his roots. Daniel Radcliffe has joined the Harry Potter at Home world, Wizarding World announced on Tuesday, May 5. The actor, who portrayed the famous lead character in all eight movies, has lent his voice, recording himself reading the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone/Sorcerer’s Stone.

Seven readers from the lineup were announced, including Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni and Eddie Redmayne.

More surprises and special appearances will arrive “across the Wizarding World and beyond,” the press release teases. “Each will be reading different sections of this iconic book, with its themes of family, friendship, courage and overcoming adversity, to families around the world.”

All 17 chapters of the 1997 book will be released by the middle of summer with videos posted weekly on the Harry Potter at Home website. Additionally, an audio-only version will be available for free on Spotify for children, parents and teachers to enjoy and use for school needs.

Author J.K. Rowling launched Harry Potter at Home on April 1 to bring the magic into homes across the world during the quarantine. “Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch,” the author, 54, wrote on Twitter at the time.

“We’re casting a Banishing Charm on boredom!” the homepage reads. “For over twenty years now, Hogwarts has been an escape for all – for readers and fans, young and old. During the strange times we now find ourselves in, we want to welcome you back to Hogwarts, where you will find a friendly retreat for you, your family and those you are caring for.”