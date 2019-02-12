Could the Boy Who Lived get another life on screen? Even after playing Harry Potter over a decade-long series of eight blockbuster films, Daniel Radcliffe is certain he’ll see another movie adaptation or even a TV version of the J.K. Rowling book series.

The 29-year-old, who stars in the new TBS comedy series Miracle Workers, reflected on his most famous gig during a recent interview with IGN. “I’m sure there will be some other version of it,” he said of the story. “I know I’m not the last Harry Potter I’m gonna see in my lifetime.”

“We’ve already got a few more,” he added, referring to the stage actors portraying the wizard in the Broadway and West End productions of the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Radcliffe also said he’s intrigued to see how long the existing films go without a reboot. “It feels like there’s a sacredness around them at the moment, but that’ll go; the shine will wear off at some point,” he said, laughing. “It’ll be interesting if they reboot them and just do the films again or do a series. I’m fascinated to watch.”

Though the London native recently debunked the rumors that Marvel has cast him as the new Wolverine, he did tell IGN that he’s open to joining another film franchise. “Any project that the script is good for, I would be into,” he explained. “I can completely understand why some directors would be hesitant about putting me into a franchise because I have a lot of baggage from another franchise, so I can see why that would make people not want to do that necessarily. But I would be very happy to.”

Plus, Radcliffe isn’t necessarily opposed to picking up Harry’s wand again. “I’m never going to close the door,” he said of a possible return to the role during a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “That would be a stupid thing to do.”

Miracle Workers premieres on TBS Tuesday, February 12, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

