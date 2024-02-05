Danny Ramirez is ready to get his flight suit back on and is “excited at the prospect” of returning to the role of Mickey Garcia (Fanboy) in Top Gun 3.

“I think most important would be the story and whatever services the story,” Ramirez, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his Doritos Dinamita Super Bowl commercial. “At that point, if there is a third one made, you know that it would be to the same level, the same quality. There’d be a reason why we’re making it, outside of the obvious, which is to continue seeing Mav and the gang’s story.”

He added, “I’m excited at the prospect of another phenomenal film.”

Ramirez was one of the new Top Gun fliers introduced to fans when Top Gun: Maverick premiered in May 2022. The movie continued the story of Tom Cruise’s character Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who was first seen in 1986’s Top Gun.

Related: Everything the 'Top Gun: Maverick' Cast and Crew Have Said About a Sequel Into the danger zone again? A Top Gun: Maverick sequel hasn’t yet been announced, but fans are clamoring for one — and so are some of the blockbuster film’s cast and crew members. “My whole cast, we would all be there in a heartbeat,” Jay Ellis, who played Reuben “Payback” Fitch in the hit movie, […]

Amid fans begging for another film, it was reported last month that there might be a Top Gun 3 in the works. Ramirez told Us that “it took us 30 years to get the second one made” so he’s waiting to see “how the dominoes fall” for the time being.

Ramirez did, however, recall the moment Cruise, 61, touched down on the Maverick set.

“Every single time he gets in, everyone around makes a big deal, but he’s very chill. Then, we see this small little plane in a distance,” the actor said. “It’s Tom landing his P-51 and then just getting off. He jumped off like the coolest person that’s ever existed, and then he went to shake all our hands.”

Ramirez continued, “He organically loves speed and flight, and you could tell. It comes off onscreen.”

Aside from his upcoming acting gigs — he is set to reprise his role as Joaquín Torres in Captain America: Brave New World — Ramirez will be make Super Bowl LVIII debut this month, thanks to Doritos Dinamita.

As a football fan, Ramirez said it’s a “dream come true” to be in a Super Bowl commercial. Rumor has it, he came highly recommended from commercial costar Jenna Ortega after they “met during award season” in 2023.

“I heard from down the grapevine that she recommended me for it. She thought it’d be great. She had a really awesome part in making sure that the cast and crew and story … she collaborated with the Doritos team,” Ramirez said. “It was cool to be considered for it, especially with a creative like her. Obviously, she’s at the top of her game and she’s the future, I think, of our industry. So, it’s cool to be able to throw down with her.”

Related: See Tina Fey and More Celebrities' 2024 Super Bowl Commercials Kris Jenner, Jenna Ortega and Kate McKinnon will all be part of the 2024 Super Bowl. The big game is the most-watched night of television in the U.S. (115 million people tuned in last year), so advertisers pay the big bucks for A-list talent. Companies also drop a pretty penny to air an ad with […]

In the action-packed commercial, Ortega, 21, is food shopping with Abuelas Dina and Mita when Ramirez snags the last bag of Doritos Dinamita. The dynamic duo immediately goes on an epic pursuit to get their hands on the flavorful snack.

“They brought so much joy every single day,” Ramirez gushed over his castmates. “Even something so light and fun, it feels so good to know that your costars are taking it really seriously. That’s how we’re able to play. So, if everyone takes it with its utmost importance, it just becomes a fun, fun little dance.”

See the full Doritos Dinamita commercial when the big game airs on CBS Sunday, February 11.