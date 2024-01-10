The iconic game show, Deal or No Deal, is getting a tropical makeover.

NBC announced in 2023 that a new series titled Deal or No Deal Island was in the works, and it’s nothing like its original counterpart. Per the show’s description, the audience will be transported to the infamous banker’s private island where more than 100 metal briefcases are scattered. Each case is worth a different amount but the total value of the cases is worth over $200 million.

13 people will compete in the inaugural season in hopes of being the last one standing to take home the banker’s prize. In each episode, the competitors will face off in a series of challenges to secure the briefcases. After each competition, the briefcases selected in the challenge will be used in the night’s game of Deal or No Deal. The player who scores the biggest prize in the challenge will have immunity and select a fellow competitor to enter “The Temple.”

The chosen competitor will play Deal or No Deal. If they make a bad deal, they’ll be sent home. If fortune rules in their favor, then they get to decide who will be eliminated that night.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Deal or No Deal Island:

Is Howie Mandel Involved?

While Mandel hosted the original Deal or No Deal, he will not be hosting the series. However, he is one of the producers of the show.

What Is the Banker’s Role?

The banker was best known for brokering deals on the original game show. On Deal or No Deal Island, the banker will keep an eye on the competitors and raise the stakes with “tests of strategy and greed.” Models Ben Crofchick and Kamari Love will serve as the banker’s assistants on the island.

Who is the Host of ‘Deal or No Deal Island’?

In September 2023, NBC announced that Joe Manganiello would helm the show.

“The role of Deal or No Deal host has always been held by someone charming, hilarious and devastatingly handsome,” Corie Henson, NBCUniversal Entertainment’s executive vice president of unscripted content said in a statement at the time. “When we took the show out of the studio and transported the game to the Banker’s island, Joe was the obvious choice. He loves all kinds of games, lives for adventure and isn’t afraid to stare down a snake or two to help players win a life-changing payday and, hopefully, beat the Banker at his own game.”

Who Is Competing in ‘Deal or No Deal Island’?

Amongst its 13 competitors, two familiar faces will be playing the game. Survivor alum Boston Rob Mariano and former Deal or No Deal model and Real Housewives alum Claudia Jordan are in the running to take home the cash prize.

The other players include Dawson Addis, Aron Barbell, Jordan Fowler, Nick Grasso, Miranda Harrison, Alyssa Klinzing, Kim Mattina, Amy McCoy, Dr. Stephanie Mitchell, Jamil Sipes and Brantzen Wong.

When Does ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Premiere?

Deal or No Deal Island premieres on February 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. A special 30-minute preview will air on January 13 following the NFL wildcard game.

Where Can Viewers Watch ‘Deal or No Deal Island’?

Following its premiere, Deal or No Deal Island will move to its regular Monday time slot on NBC at 10 p.m. Episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.