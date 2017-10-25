DeMario Jackson is not happy with The Bachelorette host. When asked what he thought about Chris Harrison on the Rose Buds podcast, he quickly responded with “a—hole.”

“Prior to the whole Corinne show, [Harrison] had a hard on for me as if like, I like, hooked up with his wife or something. It was crazy,” Jackson said on the Tuesday, October 24 episode. “I met this guy three total times for less than 10 seconds and he legit hated … like, when I say hate, like deep-rooted. Like him and I at the Men Tell All, we had like 30 minutes of battle and I’m like ‘Bro, Lexi, I was already told they put her up to it.’ Then he went to the press and talked all this s–t when we were in the middle of all this.”

Following the Men Tell All taping, Harrison spoke about Jackson’s style. “He’s a loudmouth, he’s funny, it’s DeMario,” the host told E! “You take him with a grain of salt, for sure. He said probably the most horrible, sexist, misogynistic things and then started jumping on Lee about being a misogynist. So if anybody should not be throwing stones in this glass house, probably DeMario.”

After Rachel Lindsay sent Jackson home from The Bachelorette, he went on Bachelor in Paradise, where he was involved in an alleged sexual assault scandal with Corinne Olympios. Production was temporarily shut down and Warner Bros. later confirmed the the show was cleared of all allegations. However, neither Jackson nor Olympios returned and they were not allowed to see or speak to one another until their sit-down interview with Harrison, which aired in August.

“It was to the point where like, 100 percent, I kept it real,” Jackson continued. “I called Louie and said ‘if he tries this shit when I do the sit down with Corinne, I will knock him the f**k out. Like period. Like straight up.’”

“I just don’t like the blatant disrespect for a man that I do not know,” the reality star continued. “Like bro, I met you three times. It’s funny because the media will portray certain people in certain lights and what not, but he had a crazy hard on for me and I did not get it at all. It was nuts.”

As for the next season of The Bachelor, Jackson is pretty confused about Arie Luyendyk Jr.leading the pack.

“People were like pretending that they wanted it. People were like ‘Well, I think because he’s removed and blah, blah.’ And I’m like ‘Yo, they brought a fake girlfriend on the show for me. This guy leaves his actual girlfriend for the show but yet he’s the Bachelor because of that, but DeMario does it and it’s different,’ and I’m like, come on people,” Jackson said on the podcast. “Come on, I mean, you can’t have this … old guy with all these 23-year-olds who just want fame and Instagram followers … Like, that’s common sense.”

