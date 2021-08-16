Don Cheadle Defends Kevin Hart After Awkward Viral Exchange About His Age

No hard feelings! Don Cheadle set the record straight after fans rushed to his defense due to a viral clip from his interview with Kevin Hart.

On Thursday, August 12, a sneak peek clip of Cheadle, 56, and Hart, 42, discussing generational wealth showed the comedian’s unfiltered reaction to learning his guest’s age.

“Damn!” Hart said during his new Peacock talk show, Hart to Heart, while interrupting the Marvel actor’s discussion about a larger topic. Cheadle briefly paused before continuing with the conversation, which made some people think that the Iron Man 2 was really upset by the comment.

After the video went viral, Cheadle took to social media to explain that he was not offended by the exchange.

“What went through your mind at the moment?” a fan asked Cheadle.

The actor tweeted back, “😂😂😂 that @KevinHart4real and i need to do a movie together asap! i think this is my favorite interview ever. ‘damn! 😂😂😂.’”

The Missouri native also “liked” several posts about how entertaining the focus on that specific part of the conversation has been.

“This @KevinHart4real and @DonCheadle interview on #HartToHeart is one big laughter. That one clip circulating is one the tip of the iceberg,” one tweet read. Another social media user wrote, “Man, I feel for ya Don. This is crazy, some people have no sense of humor at all! I must have watched that clip 100 times and it’s still hilarious.”

During the interview, the Ride Along star made several attempts to apologize for the unexpected reaction.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry, because it was a thought,” Hart apologized at the time. “It was a thought and I blurted it out. I didn’t mean it that way. Just understand I didn’t mean it the way it came out.”

The host later added: “I can sit up here and honestly say, ‘Buddy, that that was from a place of love.’”

Cheadle, for his part, took the comment in stride throughout the segment.

“It’s fine. We’ll take a poll on how you meant it with people here later after the show’s over,” the Space Jam: A New Legacy actor explained during the episode.

Since the clip made headlines, the Jumanji: The Next Level star has made it clear that the moment was all part of the fun of his new show.

“It was a joke champ….we are both improving with one another and going with the flow….this is what we do!” Hart tweeted on August 14 in response to a fan pointing out that the moment was “a joke.”