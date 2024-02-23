In many relationships, it helps if both partners take an interest in the other’s work and passions. But for Donald Faison and CaCee Cobb, there are limits.

Faison, 49, is known best for playing Dr. Chris Turk on Scrubs, while his wife Cobb, 46, appeared as herself on Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica, which followed the lives of Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson. Faison admitted to Us that he has never seen his wife on Newlyweds — but also says Cobb has never watched Scrubs.

“It wasn’t her cup of tea when it was on,” he said. “So she’s never watched it. She’s in it. She’s been in a couple of episodes as a background, and she still never watched it.”

The two shows aired at the same time, with Scrubs running from 2001 to 2010 and Newlyweds enjoying three seasons from 2003 to 2005. Appropriately, Scrubs costar Zach Braff hosted the Faison and Cobb’s wedding at his home, and Simpson was a bridesmaid.

The couple has two children together. Faison also has three children from his first marriage.

Thankfully for Faison, his current show, Extended Family, is more to his wife and kids’ tastes.

“[CaCee] loves Extended Family,” he told Us. “I don’t think I’ve ever experienced this before. My kids for the first time ever looked at me and were like, ‘Dad, you’re such a good actor. You’re my favorite actor. Better than The Rock. Way better than The Rock.’”

That’s high praise, but his kids have still never seen Newlyweds or Scrubs. Perhaps, however, there could be a chance for Cobb and the kids to see Faison portray Turk in the future.

“We’re trying to work out a Scrubs situation,” Faison said of a possible reboot. “I think everybody will be happy in the near future if you’re a Scrubs fan. But deals got to get made and things have to work out and everything like that. But we are trying to do something.”

Still, hurdles remain as the Scrubs crew tries to reunite everyone, including creator Bill Lawrence.

“Bill Lawrence is at Warner Bros. and Scrubs is a Disney show, so they got to figure that out,” Faison explained. “And then once he figures that out, I’m sure Zach and his team will figure out stuff and then the rest will follow suit. But we’re trying.”

In the meantime, Faison has plenty on his plate. He stars alongside Jon Cryer and Abigail Spencer as Trey Taylor on Extended Family, which is currently in its first season. If the show is renewed for a second season, Faison says Scrubs fans can expect to see another familiar face on NBC.

“Next year if we do come back, [Braff] will be on the show,” he said. “And it won’t be, like, just one scene. He’s like, ‘I want a real character on the show.’”

Extended Family airs on NBC Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.