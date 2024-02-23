Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

‘Scrubs’ Actor Donald Faison Admits He Never Saw Wife CaCee Cobb on ‘Newlyweds’ (Exclusive)

By

In many relationships, it helps if both partners take an interest in the other’s work and passions. But for Donald Faison and CaCee Cobb, there are limits.

Faison, 49, is known best for playing Dr. Chris Turk on Scrubs, while his wife Cobb, 46, appeared as herself on Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica, which followed the lives of Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson. Faison admitted to Us that he has never seen his wife on Newlyweds — but also says Cobb has never watched Scrubs.

“It wasn’t her cup of tea when it was on,” he said. “So she’s never watched it. She’s in it. She’s been in a couple of episodes as a background, and she still never watched it.”

The two shows aired at the same time, with Scrubs running from 2001 to 2010 and Newlyweds enjoying three seasons from 2003 to 2005. Appropriately, Scrubs costar Zach Braff hosted the Faison and Cobb’s wedding at his home, and Simpson was a bridesmaid.

Donald Faison Admits He Has Never Seen Wife CaCee Cobb
Araya Doheny/Getty Images

The couple has two children together. Faison also has three children from his first marriage.

Thankfully for Faison, his current show, Extended Family, is more to his wife and kids’ tastes.

“[CaCee] loves Extended Family,” he told Us. “I don’t think I’ve ever experienced this before. My kids for the first time ever looked at me and were like, ‘Dad, you’re such a good actor. You’re my favorite actor. Better than The Rock. Way better than The Rock.’”

That’s high praise, but his kids have still never seen Newlyweds or Scrubs. Perhaps, however, there could be a chance for Cobb and the kids to see Faison portray Turk in the future.

1375176768_jessica simpson cacee cobb 300

Related: Jessica Simpson and CaCee Cobb’s Friendship Through the Years

“We’re trying to work out a Scrubs situation,” Faison said of a possible reboot. “I think everybody will be happy in the near future if you’re a Scrubs fan. But deals got to get made and things have to work out and everything like that. But we are trying to do something.”

Still, hurdles remain as the Scrubs crew tries to reunite everyone, including creator Bill Lawrence.

“Bill Lawrence is at Warner Bros. and Scrubs is a Disney show, so they got to figure that out,” Faison explained. “And then once he figures that out, I’m sure Zach and his team will figure out stuff and then the rest will follow suit. But we’re trying.”

Remember The Titans Cast Where Are They Now Ryan Gosling Hayden Panettiere Wood Harris

Related: Remember the Titans Cast: Where Are They Now?

 

In the meantime, Faison has plenty on his plate. He stars alongside Jon Cryer and Abigail Spencer as Trey Taylor on Extended Family, which is currently in its first season. If the show is renewed for a second season, Faison says Scrubs fans can expect to see another familiar face on NBC.

amazon-lillusory-sweater

Deal of the Day

This Slouchy Sweater Has Beach Bonfire Vibes — And It’s on Sale View Deal

“Next year if we do come back, [Braff] will be on the show,” he said. “And it won’t be, like, just one scene. He’s like, ‘I want a real character on the show.’”

Extended Family airs on NBC Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

In this article

1250535107cacee_cobb_290x206

Cacee Cobb
1251298060donald_faison_290x206

Donald Faison

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!