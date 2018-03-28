Setting the record straight. Donald Glover slammed reports that he was “too busy” to work on a TV adaption of Deadpool by taking matters into his own hands.

The 34-year-old Emmy winner tweeted on Wednesday, March 28, “For the record: I wasn’t too busy to work on Deadpool.” He then leaked a 15-page script of an un-produced “finale” episode detailing his view of the events contributing to the show’s cancelation.

Glover alluded to racism in the industry in the manuscript, which follows Deadpool’s journey in Africa to save the last living male Northern white rhino.

His tweets came after FX’s Saturday, March 23, announcement that the Atlanta star and his brother, Stephen Glover, would not be working with Marvel Television on Deadpool’s animated spinoff series “due to creative differences” and FX would also step away from the project. The brothers were previously set to write the series and serve as its showrunners and executive producers.

The Community alum opened up about cutting ties with the production company in the leaked script, writing, “It just feels like everyone wants something different, but no one want to do anything different to get it. Doesn’t Marvel have enough feel-good minority shows everyone supports but doesn’t watch? I mean, I think our show woulda been funny. I just wanted a place to be honest.”

