‘Dr. Phil’ Show Guest Believes He’s the Real-Life Batman: Watch

Bruce Wayne, is that you? A man stopped by the Dr. Phil (McGraw) show to explain why he believes he’s the real-life Batman — much to the disdain of his significant other.

A woman named Kalan wrote in to the talk show desperate for help from the medical professional, 68, stating that days after her love, Giovanni, proposed, he took on the challenge of changing his identity. Kalan added that her fiancé will only answer to Goose Wayne Batman and refuses to take off his bat mask and eye makeup.

“As a superhero, my day-to-day [job] is to find people who are breaking the law,” Giovanni says in a clip for the upcoming episode of the talk show titled “My Fiancé Believes He’s a Superhero,” which is set to air on Thursday, February 7. “And I try to bring them to justice.”

The video goes on to show the Army veteran showing off his martial arts moves while dressed in a mask that mirrors the one of the fictional character. “I physically train to be Batman,” the guest continued. “To win fights. [This is] my boxing gym, I box here every day.”

Though Kalan loves her soon-to-be-husband, she also expressed that she doesn’t want to be walking down the aisle with a man wearing a mask. Giovanni, however, claims this is his full-time job and is not a part of his life that he’s willing to change.

“I’m doing the social media videos to draw attention to Goose Wayne,” Giovanni adds in the clip, which pans to him enjoying a glass of wine in the Batman costume. “If I’m not entertaining, people won’t listen.”

As the video draws to an end, the segment with McGraw, Giovanni and Kalan begins. When the talk show host confronts the self-proclaimed Batman, asking if he realizes the superhero is just a cartoon, Giovanni explains his notion.

“This is just … the closest thing I relate with,” he tells McGraw. “I guess I don’t have to be [Batman], but I decided to be.”

Watch the full episode of the Dr. Phil show on Thursday, February 7. Check your local listings for time and channel information.

