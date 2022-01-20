This is the way! After being a Star Wars fan for most of his life, Dr. Will Kirby received the opportunity of a lifetime.

The season 2 Big Brother winner appeared in the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett, “Chapter Four,” and tells Us Weekly exclusively that when it comes to fulfilling his life-long goal, “9-year-old me is really, really, really proud of the 49-year-old me.”

Appearing in Mos Espa’s own wretched hive of scum and villainy, Garsa’s Sanctuary, the leading dermatologist and chief medical officer of LaserAway says his character is a “handsome, wealthy, now retired, former bounty hunter who enjoys his days gambling and drinking in Madam Garsa Fwip’s establishment.”

When it came for the production team to outfit this retired rogue, they spared no expense. “Four different outfits were custom made for me for various scenes by world class costume designer Shawna Trpcic and her team,” he adds. “With no embellishment, after they dressed and I saw myself in the mirror, I was so overcome with emotion that I almost started crying.”

And if his final look seemed familiar to the fellow die-hard fan, that was no coincidence. “I had lavish kimonos, opulent capes, magnificent obis, and it you look closely you’ll notice that most of it was repurposed from original Episode II: Attack of The Clones costumes that have been in storage in England for nearly two decades!” he explains. “If Shawna doesn’t win multiple awards for her work on this series, then I’ll eat my blaster.”

Arriving on set, Kirby was as awe-struck as anyone who grew up loving the space opera. “I have to be careful to not accidentally spoiling anything, but I was naturally blown away to be in the presence of Boba Fett (played by Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (played by Ming-Na Wen),” he says of the titular bounty hunter and his partner in crime. “When they stepped on the set, we all immediately knew that we were witnessing an exceedingly special relationship.”

And behind the scenes, creator Jon Favreau was “mesmerizing,” Kirby says, adding, “He was so unassuming yet confident in overseeing the execution of his vision.”

Although his character doesn’t have lines, he shares a flirtatious look with one of the other characters, a yellow Twi’lek who works as a server at the part bar, part casino.

Of his chemistry with the alien, Kirby says, “It wouldn’t be the first time there were sparks between a yellow Rylothian and a human!”

Calling himself “just a simple man making his way through the galaxy,” just like Boba’s dad, he says the experience was “a dream fulfilled for me,” adding that after landing the part, “I now owe some very big favors.” Thankfully, owing and returning favors is exactly how Boba Fett operates.

The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+.