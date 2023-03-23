Looking around for a luxury vacation in Cancun that’s still family-friendly? Dreams Sapphire Resort & Spa offers pretty much everything you need for you and your brood’s next tropical getaway.

The beautiful resort offers its signature Unlimited-Luxury experience, which includes unlimited dining, unlimited top-shelf spirits and beverages, a daily refreshed mini-bar, 24-hour room and concierge services, endless daytime activities and live nightly entertainment, and much more.

The property itself, which was recently renovated and sits only 15 minutes from the airport, is set on the Azure Caribbean Sea and features 488 guest rooms and two outdoor swimming pools, a water park and children’s splash park, in addition to gourmet dining, a state-of-the-art spa and a fitness center.

Newly renovated rooms include a private balcony, terrace with views of the Caribbean Sea or tropical landscape. Some of the room options also include a beautiful swim-out pool while others are just steps from the ocean, so you’ll also have a great view at night.

Meanwhile, the Mayan-inspired spa is equipped with unique and luxurious experiences including a Temazcal steam bath designed to cleanse the body of unwanted toxins and impurities. The massages are top-notch and give you the ultimate relaxing vibe for vacay.

As for arguably the most important part – the food and drinks! – Dreams Sapphire Resort & Spa boasts five a la carte restaurants, a buffet, a grill and a café alongside private dinners and room service.

There’s a wide range of international dining options for all the picky eaters in your family, including Mexican, French, Pan-Asian, Mediterranean, seafood and gourmet steaks. Don’t worry about reservations because you don’t need them! And if you’re craving a late-night snack or pick-me-up, there’s always light bites available at World Café.

And did we mention the enormous pool with a swim-up bar? It’s truly the one-stop ultimate vacation spot.