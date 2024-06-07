Country star Drew Baldridge was “crying” after his song “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” went viral — years after its original release.

Drew, 32, “didn’t think much of it,” when he initially posted a video with the song on TikTok in May 2021.

“I think I wrote on [the caption] if this gets 3,000 likes, I’ll put it out on Friday — knowing it’s coming out Friday and just hoping that 3,000 people want to see it,” Drew told Us Weekly exclusively at CMA Fest in Nashville on Thursday, June 6. “So, I post it. … We wake up Thursday morning [and] it has almost 10 million views.”

Drew first dropped the song in 2019 as something “special” between him and his wife, Katherine Baldridge (née Kraus). In May 2021, Katherine “dances to it with her dad” at their wedding and it became a hit that same month. More than a year after tying the knot, Drew decided to drop a “reimagined” version of the song in December 2022, featuring footage from his wedding to Katherine.

Since the song became a hit thanks to TikTok, Drew expected to get calls from various labels, but he’s found success with “no manager, no booking agent — it’s just me,” the singer explained to Us.

He started playing in people’s backyards before transitioning to the festival circuit in 2023.

“I go out and play my first fair … I sing ‘She’s Somebody’s Daughter’ and everybody sings it back,” Drew recalled. “I look at my bass player, who’s been with me for ten years, and I’m like, ‘Do you remember people singing?’ … This has never happened.”

The only negative part of Drew’s overnight success is “missing a lot” with 17-month-old son Lyric Lee.

“[It’s] really hard. We’re out touring and playing radio shows, but my wife’s a rockstar,” Drew continued. “Just watching her be a mom. … [She] has to be everything — mom and dad — when I’m gone. I might be gone three or four days a week and come home and try to play catch up.”

Drew praised his wife, saying she’s been “so great and so gracious” amid his whirlwind fame.

The singer also said that becoming a father has “inspired” some of his upcoming music.

“I want to make music my son’s proud of. One day when he hears ‘She’s Somebody’s Daughter,’ I want him to think that’s how my dad treats my mom,” he said. “That’s what I try and focus on writing now, is songs that my son can be proud of one day.”