It will be hard to miss J.R. Martinez' Mirrorball — to residents of L.A., at least!

After the Iraqi war vet was named the season-13 victor of Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday night, besting fellow finalists Rob Kardashian and Ricki Lake, he told Us Weekly what he plans to do with his blinged-out trophy.

"Right now I'm going to tuck mine into my bed and it's going to roll around with me," Martinez, 28, said, laughing. "And then after that, once we've kind of grown apart, I'm going to glue it on the hood of my car and drive around Los Angeles and honk my horn, and I'll be my own parade!"

It was an equally sweet victory for Martinez's pro partner Karina Smirnoff, who finally won her very first season of the ABC smash. Her trophy plans are a little more conventional, she told Us. "I'll put my trophy in my studio in Woodland Hills. I have a space with spotlights and I'm going to polish it every morning!"

"It was amazing," Martinez gushed. "We've been on an amazing journey over the past three months and we've been able to create a lot of magical moments on the show and to be able to top it off with this? It's incredible."

Runner-up Kardashian, 24, and pro partner Cheryl Burke weren't bummed out by placing second — particularly given their stunning Monday night performance, in which they scored a perfect 30 for their freestyle number. "I could not have asked for a better ending," the reality star told Us. "We had an awesome experience, I had a great time with Cheryl and literally shocked myself week after week and still even tonight we improved. I'm super happy about the entire thing and I could not have asked for a better season. I was shocked to be in the final two!"

Placing in third, actress and talk show host Lake was also upbeat. "I was happy," Lake 43, said of learning her fate. "I am so grateful we got this far. I never thought I'd even be close to the final. So the fact that I was the last girl standing and did a kick ass tango as my last dance and my final move on the floor, so I can't complain. I'm just proud to be among such great finalists!"

