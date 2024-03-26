“Right this way, your table’s waiting!” The iconic Kit Kat Club reopens its infamous doors with a splash, featuring Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin as the powerhouse duo, Emcee and Sally Bowles, in the immersive, brand-new production Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club NYC.

This production, which initially captivated audiences in London’s West End, stands out for its fresh take on the classic, directed for a second time by Rebecca Frecknall and designed by Tom Scutt. It’s anticipated to be Broadway’s must-see show of the year, with previews beginning April 1 and a grand opening gala on April 20.

The West End version was a critical darling, sweeping seven Olivier Awards, an unprecedented achievement for a musical revival. This iteration introduces audiences to “dreamlike spaces” to explore before the show starts, setting the stage with entertainment, refreshments and dining options that harken back to the era of German nightlife before World War II.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day TurboTax is 20% Off at Amazon Today View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Rankin shared with Variety how Cabaret has been a “wildly profound maker in my life. How I understand myself as an artist and citizen in the very fragile world we live in has proved to revolve on its axis. I am completely honored to hold hands with Sally inside of this singular, powerful production and forever grateful to Rebecca, Eddie and the whole family for inviting me into its creation on Broadway.”

Related: Stars on Broadway! Celebrities Who’ve Taken the Stage Actors from Scarlett Johansson to even singers like Carly Rae Jepsen have exited stage left at some point in their careers. Click through to see which of your favorite stars have hit the stage on Broadway.

The (fictional) Kit Kat Club, known for its electrifying atmosphere set against the ominous rise of the Nazis, remains a significant cultural touchstone, immortalized in the Oscar-winning film adaptation starring Liza Minnelli.

Redmayne, an Oscar and Tony Award–winning actor known for his roles in The Theory of Everything, The Danish Girl, Richard II and Red, will grace the stage alongside Rankin in a limited engagement from June 17 to August 31. Redmayne will not perform on Monday evenings, and Rankin will not perform on Wednesday matinees.