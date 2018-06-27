Eileen Davidson is bidding farewell to Genoa City. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum announced that she is departing The Young and the Restless once again.

“Yes I am leaving my second home @YandR_CBS in September,” the actress, 59, tweeted on Wednesday, June 27. “I’ve been so blessed to be able to play Ashley Abbott and work with the amazing people on the show and have nothing but gratitude and love for all!!!”

She added that she made the decision so she can have “a little more control” over her day-to-day life.

Davidson originated the part of Ashley in June 1982. She first exited the long-running soap opera in December 1988. Brenda Epperson assumed the role of the headstrong character until 1995 before being recast by Shari Shattuck. Davidson returned in March 1999 and has continued in the role ever since. Ashley also briefly crossed over to the sister show The Bold and the Beautiful in 2007 and 2008.

The former Bravo personality has been nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards throughout her career. She won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice: first in 2014 for Days of Our Lives, on which she played Kristen DiMera, and again in 2018 for The Young and the Restless.

Davidson also starred on seasons 5, 6 and 7 of RHOBH before her exit in 2017. “After a lot of careful thought, I’ve decided because of my crazy schedules at The Young and the Restless, as well as Days of Our Lives, it’s best for me and my family if I step away from being a Housewife for now,” she said in a statement at the time. “But you never know, I might be popping in from time to time just to see what the ladies are up to! Thanks for your love and support guys!”

