Ellen-Pompeo-Says-Goodbye-to-Sarah-Drew-and-Jessica-Capshaw

It’s the end of an era. Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw shot their final scenes on Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday, April 19. After wrapping, Ellen Pompeo took to Instagram to share emotional goodbyes to both of her costars.

“Thank you Jessica Capshaw for bringing it the way you have brought it for 10 amazing years… what a blessing you are and what a contribution you made to television history,” Pompeo, 48, captioned a photo of Capshaw, 41. “Lit that screen up with your glow on the LGBT community… making a difference and making it all look so easy.” She also called her the “GOAT” and added #representationmatters #loveyou.

She then posted a photo of Drew, 37, writing “THANK YOU to this lady….@thesarahdrew you served up the sugar and spice for 9 years and it’s been a blast. Your passion and talent for storytelling has touched so many people provoked thought and Greys is a better show because of it and you.” She also added #japrilfansdontplay.

ABC announced in March that both actresses were leaving the show, which came as a surprise to the stars – and their cast members. Rumors began swirling that the departures had something to do with Pompeo’s whopping $20 million salary – however, both Pompeo and the show’s creative team have denied that.

Following the news, co-showrunner Krista Vernoff tweeted that it was simply about character arc. “The decision to make changes to our cast was a creative one. The only thing as constant on Grey’s Anatomy as Ellen Pompeo is our penchant for reinvention,” she wrote last month. “It is a part of our success and what keeps the show exciting. We love these actresses and we love these characters and it felt true and right creatively to wrap up their stories. And that is the whole story.”

Pompeo echoed the same during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show, stating she had nothing to do with the decisions. She also shed some light on what possibly could have caused the sudden change.

“There’s a few problems that you encounter doing a show for 14 seasons. One of them is the writers have a really hard time creatively thinking up new stories for all these characters,” she said on March 22. “I think we have 16 regular cast members, and I think it’s always sad when we lose people for whatever reason. Whether they want to go or don’t want to go, it doesn’t make it any easier.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

