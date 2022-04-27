Elysian Living Is the Hottest Real Estate in Las Vegas: Details

Welcome to Elysian Living! Las Vegas has always been known for being a luxurious party destination, but city insiders know firsthand that the hottest real estate available in Sin City takes luxury living to a whole new level.

Elysian Living offers resort-style communities throughout the Greater Las Vegas Area. But when you choose to live in an Elysian community, you are merely not a resident. You are a member of their exclusive club. With 11 different properties and three more on the way, there is a community for every type of lifestyle.

If the party atmosphere of Vegas fits your daily vibe, then you can live it up mansion party-style at the Elysian Living partnership within The Palms resort. The community includes a rooftop adult playground, a 12,000 square-foot clubhouse with a wine tasting lounge and party area, a massage room, yoga studio and spin rooms. You may even spot letters written by the legendary party icon Hugh Hefner as wallpaper accents.

Elysian at Hughes Center is the perfect community for those who find themselves traveling for business frequently. The community has private and co-working spaces and it’s located near the airport and two convention centers. And when you’re off the clock, you can let off some steam in the two-story fitness center or the sky lounge and take in panoramic views of the famous Las Vegas Strip.

If a quieter, suburban lifestyle is more your speed, you’ll be impressed with Elysian at Tivoli in the upscale Summerlin neighborhood. The community has everything you could want and need, like an on-site spa, steam room, sauna and glam room. Plus, it is within walking distance of more than 50 restaurants and shopping spots.

No matter which Elysian property you choose, all include the high-end custom finishes, ultra-modern design fixtures and energy-efficient tech packages. Elysian also provides access to a buzzy social atmosphere by hosting exclusive members-only events throughout the year.

Don’t believe us? Well, Selling Sunset star Davina Potratz previously spent some time in one of Elysian’s guest suites. “The pool feels very welcoming and tropical and has a gorgeous layout and it’s very big,” she said, praising the wide variety of options available in the fitness areas.

With her expertise in the real estate industry, Potratz noted the many high-end amenities that Elysian provides its residents. She added: “There’s a tanning salon, massage room and also a glam room that is usually only found in high-end mansions.”

Embrace a different kind of club by choosing a life of luxury with Elysian Living. Not in Vegas? Not a problem. Elysian will be introducing new properties throughout the Western United States in the next few years.

