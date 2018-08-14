Shadowhunters’ days are numbered. The Freeform series will conclude with the second half of the third season, a set of a dozen episodes scheduled to air in 2019. But from what Emeraude Toubia revealed to Us Weekly, viewers can expect the fantasy series to end with an emotional punch.

“It’s done, we already shot everything,” the 29-year-old told Us at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards at The Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 12. “We shot the last two episodes, finished out the show, gave it a beautiful ending. And I think fans will be really happy with how it all ends.”

As for her own reaction to Shadowhunters’ swan song? “I was crying. I was on my way from Milan back to Canada to shoot the last few episodes, and I didn’t expect the finale it has. When I was reading it, I was crying and crying and crying. It’s really nice. Totally unexpected.”

News of Shadowhunters’ cancellation came down in June, and since then, more than 150,000 fans have signed a petition asking Freeform to resurrect the series.

“How crazy is that?” the actress said of the fan campaign. “I feel so great that we have a fandom that loves us that much. It’s great. But unfortunately, it’s out of our control, you know? There’s nothing really I can do, just tell them how much I love them.”

Toubia said the show could “maybe” come back one day, but fans shouldn’t be too optimistic. “I think, unfortunately, it’s done,” she added.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

