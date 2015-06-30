Khaleesi Mother of the Valley? Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is a woman of many talents. For one, the British actress can go from summoning dragons on the hit HBO series to fighting evil robots in her upcoming film Terminator Genisys.

But on Monday, June 29, Clarke, 28, shared another secret skill during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Though she had to use an American accent for her Terminator role, Clarke also can produce a pretty convincing “Valley Girl” accent, which she debuted while telling a story about trying to avoid fans at a Home Depot.

“So I put this cap on and I thought it would be a really good idea to do an American accent because I thought people might clock me less,” she explained while wearing a cherry red A.L.C. dress. “It was late so my American accent from Terminator kinda changed a little bit to Callie from the Valley. She’s like this whole situation,” Clarke added, using the voice.

The accent is actually, like, totally impressive! When asked where her inspiration for the voice came from, Clarke replied, “I, like, love Clueless!”

Watch the funny clip now!

