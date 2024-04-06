Emily Alyn Lind and Celeste O’Connor had a ton of fun filming the new Ghostbusters movie, especially when it came to working with such a star-studded cast, including the original 1984 Ghostbusters members.

“It was really fun to hang out with Bill [Murray] and Dan [Aykroyd], and for me, it was just seeing them all together again,” Lind, 21, shared with Us Weekly while promoting their new campaign with Pure Leaf. “They knew each other since they were kids and just seeing them back together years later and the chemistry they have … and them laughing with each other is so special. It made me look around and be like, ‘Oh my God, this could be us one day.’ It was really cool.”

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the sequel to 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, premiered in theaters in March and starred several famous faces, including OG cast members Murray, 73, Aykroyd, 71, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts and William Atherton. Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, O’Connor and Logan Kim reprised their roles from Afterlife while Lind, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt and James Acaster also joined the cast.

Aside from working with the original cast members, O’Connor, 25, shared that she also learned a lot from Nanjiani, 46.

“It was really fun to work with Kumail, especially because he is a comedian on and off screen, and he improvised a lot in our scenes and I think that’s something that I learned from his is just taking risks and trying something,” she explained to Us. “He would improvise something and maybe it would be really funny, but it wouldn’t work for the scene, and then we would try something else. It was cool to be able to learn that kind of openness and playfulness from him.”

O’Connor and Lind went on to share that the cast got to hang out with each other outside of set — and the twosome developed a close friendship with not only each other but other cast members.

“I love Mckenna. It was so great working with her. We had such a bond from the beginning, from the get-go,” Lind told Us of her “talented” costar. “Everyone was so cool. It was so great seeing everyone at the premiere and hopefully we can all be lifelong friends.”

O’Connor noted that she thinks her and Wolfhard, 21, will be “friends for a long time” after becoming close while filming Afterlife.

“I’ve kind of just seen him grow up. He’s seen me grow up the last four years, and it’s a really sensitive and important part of your life being 19 to 25,” she said. “I think we’ll be friends for a long time and I hope me and Emily [sic] will be friends for a long time too.”

Aside from teaming up in the new Ghostbusters sequel, Lind and O’Connor also partnered up for Pure Leaf’s brand-new zero sugar sweet tea campaign called “The Unbelievably Sweet Files.”

“This was the perfect collab because the new sweet tea has zero sugar, so it’s basically like an unbelievable situation, right? Sweet tea with zero sugar. It’s unbelievable,” O’Connor explained. “So we have some experience busting ghosts and busting myths, so it just felt right.”