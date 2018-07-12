Emmys 2018: Complete List of Nominations

Who’s up for the biggest television awards of the year? Orange Is the New Black star Samira Wiley and The Blacklist alum Ryan Eggold announced the nominees for the 70th annual Emmy Awards on Thursday, July 12, live from The Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center. This year’s show will be hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brow, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Matt Smith, The Crown
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, Homeland
Cameron Britton, Mindhunter
Matthew Goode, The Crown
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Kelly Jernette, The Handmaid’s Tale
Viola Davis, Scandal
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson
Ted Danson
Larry David
Donald Glover
Bill Hader
William H. Macy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon
Rachel Brosnahan
Allison Janney
Issa Rae
Tracee Ellis Ross
Lily Tomlin
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Henry Winkler, Barry
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Louis Anderson, Baskets
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live
Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Katt Williams, Atlania
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live
Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live
Wanda Sykes, black-ish
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Molly Shannon, Will & Grace
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Television Movie
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Outstanding Limited Series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Antonio Banderes Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss The Assassination of Gianni Versace:American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbath Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels The Looming Tower
John Legend Jesus Chris Superstar: Live
Jesse Plemons USS Callister, Black Mirror
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers
Regina King Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson: AHS Cult
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Jeff Dnaiels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live
Rick Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
John Leguizamo, Waco
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live
Merritt Wever, Godless
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Reality Program
The Amazing Race
America Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Reality Host
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games
Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway
Outstanding Variety Sketch
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You America with Sarah Siverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The 2018 Emmy Awards air on NBC Monday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.
