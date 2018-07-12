Emmys 2018: Complete List of Nominations

Who’s up for the biggest television awards of the year? Orange Is the New Black star Samira Wiley and The Blacklist alum Ryan Eggold announced the nominees for the 70th annual Emmy Awards on Thursday, July 12, live from The Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center. This year’s show will be hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost.

Below is the full list of nominations. See the biggest snubs and surprises here.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brow, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Matt Smith, The Crown

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, Homeland

Cameron Britton, Mindhunter

Matthew Goode, The Crown

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Jimmi Simpson, Westworld

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Kelly Jernette, The Handmaid’s Tale

Viola Davis, Scandal

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson

Ted Danson

Larry David

Donald Glover

Bill Hader

William H. Macy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon

Rachel Brosnahan

Allison Janney

Issa Rae

Tracee Ellis Ross

Lily Tomlin

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Henry Winkler, Barry

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Louis Anderson, Baskets

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live

Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Katt Williams, Atlania

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live

Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes, black-ish

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Molly Shannon, Will & Grace

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Television Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Antonio Banderes Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss The Assassination of Gianni Versace:American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbath Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels The Looming Tower

John Legend Jesus Chris Superstar: Live

Jesse Plemons USS Callister, Black Mirror

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers

Regina King Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson: AHS Cult

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jeff Dnaiels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live

Rick Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

John Leguizamo, Waco

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live

Merritt Wever, Godless

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Reality Program

The Amazing Race

America Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Reality Host

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games

Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

Outstanding Variety Sketch

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You America with Sarah Siverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The 2018 Emmy Awards air on NBC Monday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

