The biggest night in TV is right around the corner, but the question remains: Who will win big at the 2018 Emmys? Us Weekly is breaking down our guesses.

Drama Series

Our Pick: The Handmaid’s Tale

But … Game of Thrones won in 2015 and 2016. Last year, it didn’t make the cut and The Handmaid’s Tale won so now that it’s back in the running, is it possible to beat? Additionally, The Americans’ final season was a strong one and everyone knows the academy likes to honor a drama’s final episodes.

Lead Actor in a Drama

Our Pick: Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

But … The Americans’ final season was filled with very impressive performances, including by lead Matthew Rhys. It wouldn’t be surprising if he’s awarded for his spy skills.

Lead Actress in a Drama

Our Pick: Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

But … Claire Foy from The Crown is no stranger to winning, and Sandra Oh would make history if she took home the award for her part in Killing Eve.

Supporting Actor in a Drama

Our Pick: David Harbour (Stranger Things)

But … Peter Dinklage is also nominated. That’s all.

Supporting Actress in a Drama

Our Pick: Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

But … the show has three different actresses in this category. Alexis Bledel and Yvonne Strahovski are both possibilities, but after Dowd was robbed following The Leftovers (yes, still bitter), she really deserves this one.

Comedy Series

Our Pick: Atlanta

But … last year, Veep took the award, but this time, the HBO drama did not qualified. Not to mention, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is on the list and the critically acclaimed show has a good chance of taking the W, too.

Lead Actor in a Comedy

Our Pick: Donald Glover (Atlanta)

But … he won last year, and this year, Bill Hader could take the W for his role in Barry, which earned praise from the critics. Larry David has also been added to the mix with the return of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Lead Actress in a Comedy

Our Pick: Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

But … there’s also Tracee Ellis Ross. However, it seems like Brosnahan is a shoo in here.

Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Our Pick: Henry Winkler (Barry)

But … Louie Anderson from Baskets is very well liked by the academy. Additionally, Brian Tyree Henry killed it on the recent season of Atlanta and the academy loves the show. However, while Winkler’s earned three noms for Happy Days, it seems like it’s time for a victory.

Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Our Pick: Kate McKinnon

But … no buts. McKinnon has swept the last two years, and if she wins this year, she’ll become the Saturday Night Live cast member with the most Emmys!

The Emmys air on NBC Monday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

