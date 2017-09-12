So in love! Jessie James Decker gushes over her husband Eric Decker‘s good looks in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, September 13, episode of Eric & Jessie.

“Now that I have a break in my practice schedule, I’m gonna jump on a plane, head down to Nashville and enjoy some family time,” the Tennessee Titans wide receiver, 30, says in a confessional.

Ahead of his flight, he FaceTimes with his wife of four years. “You look so hot,” the country singer, 29, gushes as Eric responds, “I did my hair for you.”

“You ever get tired of me telling you that all the time?” Jessie quips to Eric, with whom she shares daughter Vivianne, 3, and son Eric Jr., 2. “I picked a good man to make babies with ’cause our babies are so cute.”

The couple then reflect on Jessie’s pregnancies. “I sure did get big when I was pregnant,” she admits as the athlete responds, “The first one, with Vivianne, [you were a] big girl!”

“You liked it! It was more pushin’ for the cushion. No, more cushion for the pushin’,” Jessie says. “You liked that extra meat on me, didn’t you? A lot more things to grab.”

The “Wanted” singer then tells her hubby that their children are spending some time with her mother, Karen Parker, in Florida. “Vivi had a sandwich and a half,” she boasts. After Eric says their little girl only ate half of the sandwich that he made for her the week prior, Jessie replies, “You’re not a good sandwich maker. I just think Mama makes some really good sandwiches. Even when I’m around you won’t let me make the sandwiches. You want Mom to make your sandwiches! She puts some cougar love in there for you.”

Eric & Jessie airs on E! Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

