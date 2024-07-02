In its 22 seasons on air, American Idol has seen many judges come and go, the latest being Katy Perry, who announced her departure on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February 2024.

Perry, who judged seven seasons of the iconic series, told Kimmel she wanted to “go and see the world and maybe bring new music.” The singer has judged alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie since the show was rebooted on ABC 2018.

Bryan was not shocked by Perry’s announcement, claiming he “had heard whispers that she was thinking about it.” While sad to see her go, Bryan told Taste of Country that it’s “been a good run” judging with Perry, adding that they’ve “developed a great friendship.” Richie, meanwhile, encouraged the “Roar” singer to “take some time and actually be an artist.”

Since Perry’s departure, Idol fans have been speculating about which artist might replace her at the judges’ table. Even Bryan has joined in on the fun, adding a few names to the list in a July 2024 Billboard interview.

Keep scrolling for a full list of stars who have been rumored to be in line for the job:

Pink

Bryan told Billboard that Pink has “been in the talks” to take over Perry’s seat. Despite Bryan’s claims, however, Pink seemed hesitant when asked by Entertainment Tonight how she would feel about taking over.

“I don’t like hurting people’s feelings,” said Pink. “I like my day job.”

Miley Cyrus

In the same Billboard interview, Bryan claimed Cyrus has “been in the talks” for the position. The “Wrecking Ball” singer has experience as a judge, having coached seasons 11 and 13 of The Voice and served as a mentor during season 9.

Meghan Trainor

Unlike previous candidates, Trainor has been vocal about her dreams to fill the position. Also mentioned by Bryan as being in consideration, Trainor referred to the spot as her “dream job” during a June 2024 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I have emailed three awesome people who work in that world,” Trainor told host Andy Cohen. “I have begged for this job. I haven’t heard any updates, so check my emails, but that is my dream job.”

LeAnn Rimes

During a June 2024 appearance on WWHL, Idol season 8 runner-up Adam Lambert shared his thoughts on who might be the best fit for the job. Having worked with her recently on The Voice Australia, Lambert claimed Rimes would be “great.”

“She’s so lovely, so down to earth — very spiritual and deep, but great sense of humor,” he said. “I think she’d be good on the show.”

Jelly Roll

The country star is the only name on the list to have been suggested by Perry herself.

“Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show,” Perry told E! News in April 2024. “I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president. He could be my pastor. I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything.”

Billboard followed up with Jelly Roll in May, asking whether he would consider the position if it were offered to him. “Of course!” he said. “Consider? I’ve accepted the job and they haven’t offered it.”

Kelly Clarkson

Despite having dismissed the possibility, Clarkson, the show’s first winner, was considered as a potential replacement for Perry. Clarkson, who was a coach off and on The Voice from seasons 14 through 23, claimed she wouldn’t be right for the role for the same reason that she could not consider returning to The Voice.

“No. No. I can’t do that, only because I promised my kids. I was like, ‘I wanna be there as much as I possibly can,'” Clarkson shared with Entertainment Tonight in June 2024.