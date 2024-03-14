Finn Wolfhard is spilling details as he continues to film Stranger Things’ season 5.

“We’re about three months in, and it’s really crazy,” the actor, 21, revealed in a Wednesday, March 13, interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Wolfhard added that unlike Season 4, where the cast was separated for most of their story lines, the final season will be something completely different.

“Not being around everyone all the time was definitely a bummer about filming 4, but 5 is the opposite,” he noted. “We’re all together all the time, and a bunch of us live around the corner and across the street from each other in real life. So the cast is really seeing each other a lot, and we’re in a lot of the same scenes, which has been really great.”

As far as his character, Mike Wheeler, goes, Wolfhard made clear that there are some big moments that fans can look forward to once the series finally drops.

“This last season is sort of a crossroads, and so we’re getting back into a lot of the dynamics of season one, which is really fun,” he continued. “There [are] some ‘leader Mike’ moments, and it’s a very grand season, obviously. Every season has gotten bigger and bigger and bigger, and this season is huge, but it’s also kind of isolated as well. So it’s really fun, and I’m very excited for people to see it.”

Season 5 of Stranger Things was originally scheduled to begin filming in May 2023. However, the Hollywood strikes pushed back production until January. Wolfhard told the outlet that he’s fine with the show taking a little longer to wrap — and is just grateful to be part of the cast in the first place.

“I’m definitely not frustrated. It is what it is,” he said. “You spend so much time on a show that it’s all-encompassing, and it’s something that means so much to me. It’s the thing that made my career, and it really shaped my life. So as far as the show not coming out yet, the only frustrating part is wanting to see it and having to wait. I just want people to see it and I want to be able to see it. But the rest of it? No. I’m indebted to Stranger Things, and it’ll take however long it’s going to take. There’s no way to control that, so you might as well just ride it.”

While Wolfhard is glad to be back on set with his costars, the reality of the series coming to an end hits harder now that filming has begun.

“You think about how to be as present as possible, but then at the same time, you’re conflicted that this is the last one,” he stated. “So I’m trying to find that balance of staying present while also knowing that this is going to be the last season. But it’s been great.”

Wolfhard was cast on Stranger Things at the mere age of 13. The sci-fi sensation is set in the 1980s and takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, which is plagued by a hostile alternate dimension known as the Upside Down. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) David Harbour (James Hopper) and Wynona Rider (Joyce Byers) round out the cast.

While fans eagerly wait for season 5 to hit Netflix – Brown recently shared that the cast has nine more months of shooting — Wolfhard is gearing up for his new film, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, in which he stars alongside Paul Rudd. The movie, which is a follow-up to the 2021 film Ghostbusters: Afterlife, is about the discovery of an ancient, yet dangerous artifact that releases an evil force that threatens to bring about the second Ice Age. The movie hits theaters on March 22.