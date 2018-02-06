Working together doesn’t always mean getting along! In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, February 6, Bethenny & Fredrik premiere, the real estate broker goes off on his new business partner for not responding to an email.

“I sent a response to you,” Bethenny Frankel tells him. When Fredrik Eklund doesn’t believe her and tells her she’s “insane,” she yells to the waitress, “Can I get some saki?!”

“Let me explain something to you: you never tells a woman she’s crazy,” she tells Eklund while going through her mailbox to try to prove to him she responded. However, his response got her even more worked up: “I’m not the first person telling you that you’re crazy.”

However, she ended up finding the response and couldn’t wait to rub it in his face! “He sharted, I think,” she tells the camera.

It’s safe to say that fans will be seeing quite a bit of this back and forth throughout the series.

“It gets real and it’s difficult because it’s a two-person show. If we don’t show up to hang out with each other, there’s nobody to do it. It got intense,” Frankel told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the premiere. “We have different philosophies and different ways of doing business. I’m very black and white and Fredrik can live in the gray. I’m black and white about things, and by the way, both is bad and both is good about things. But we had our moments for sure and Fredrik was worried we were having too much fun!”

However, both admit that regardless of how intense a disagreement may be, they always come back to each other. “When I see her, I feel so much love,” Edklund said.

Bethenny & Fredrik premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Bravo Tuesday, February 6, at 10 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!