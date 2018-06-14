Food

Jurassic Doritos Are 18 Times the Size of a Regular Chip!

Say hello to the world’s largest Dorito! Frito-Lay, the company responsible for producing the tasty chips covered in orange dust, announced Thursday, June 14, that dinosaur-sized versions of the popular snack food now exist thanks to the upcoming release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

To celebrate the film’s June 22 premiere, Frito-Lay plans to give away 10 Jurassic Doritos to a handful of lucky fans. According to a press release, these massive chips are 18 times the size of a standard Dorito and are loaded with that iconic nacho cheese flavor.

Apparently these gigantic chips came to be after Dr. Henry Wu – a character in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – merged Doritos and dinosaur DNA, which perhaps explains why each Jurassic Dorito hatches from its very own egg and will be delivered in crates that are replicas from the movie.

To get your hands on one of the 10 chips, which will be given away once daily between June 22 and July 2, head to Doritos.com for more info.

Not surprisingly, social media is already abuzz with fans desperate to get their hands on a Jurassic Dorito.

Doritos fans can also bid on a Jurassic chip on eBay by June 21. The current high bid is $1,075, and the money will be going to the American Red Cross. The aid organization is currently assisting those impacted by the volcano in Hawaii, where much of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was filmed.

