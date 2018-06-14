Say hello to the world’s largest Dorito! Frito-Lay, the company responsible for producing the tasty chips covered in orange dust, announced Thursday, June 14, that dinosaur-sized versions of the popular snack food now exist thanks to the upcoming release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

To celebrate the film’s June 22 premiere, Frito-Lay plans to give away 10 Jurassic Doritos to a handful of lucky fans. According to a press release, these massive chips are 18 times the size of a standard Dorito and are loaded with that iconic nacho cheese flavor.

Apparently these gigantic chips came to be after Dr. Henry Wu – a character in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – merged Doritos and dinosaur DNA, which perhaps explains why each Jurassic Dorito hatches from its very own egg and will be delivered in crates that are replicas from the movie.

To get your hands on one of the 10 chips, which will be given away once daily between June 22 and July 2, head to Doritos.com for more info.

Not surprisingly, social media is already abuzz with fans desperate to get their hands on a Jurassic Dorito.

Hi @Doritos .. so my boyfriend’s buddies call me Doritos bc after he asked me out, he left a bag of Doritos on my car for me.. can I have one of the big Doritos plz? #JurassicDoritos #entry — Katie Atteberry (@Katieatteberry1) June 13, 2018

My future father in law is just Dino dying to have one ! It would sure help my case marrying his daughter if I got one ! Jurassicly hoping!!! #JurassicDoritos — Jake Bultema (@Bolt1223Jake) June 14, 2018

Hey @Doritos I’m up for saving the dinosaurs, will make a good dino daddy, how does the adoption thing work? Need an proof of me being a dinosaur handler? #JurassicDoritos #entry — Florian (@fLoWi86) June 14, 2018

#JurassicDoritos as someone who ate Doritos every day in high school crushed with a spoon to not ruin my lipstick, the idea of being able to butcher and cut prime selection Doritos steaks thrills me. Please bless me I need a win so bad @Doritos — del (@delaneycirce) June 14, 2018

Hey @Doritos, watching my kids be born was cool and all, but a giant chip in a big plastic egg would be a REAL spectacle! We would name it and everything. #JurassicDoritos #entry — Matt Pelishek LifeFM (@MattPelishek) June 14, 2018

Omg. It would not only make my day or my week but make my whole year if I got one of these #JurassicDoritos please consider this my #entry — anda (@MirandaGammon) June 14, 2018

.@Doritos I would love the chance to adopt the rare #JurassicDoritos. I also wouldn't hate if @prattprattpratt and @BryceDHoward helped me take care of it! #entry. — Leora Goldfarb (@LeoraGoldfarb) June 14, 2018

Doritos fans can also bid on a Jurassic chip on eBay by June 21. The current high bid is $1,075, and the money will be going to the American Red Cross. The aid organization is currently assisting those impacted by the volcano in Hawaii, where much of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was filmed.

