Get ready to be scared. While hope is an overarching theme of Fear the Walking Dead, season 5 is “putting the fear back in the Walking Dead,” showrunner Ian Goldberg tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“We’re going to see what fear does to people in this world. How does it impact the way people would view a group saying they’re here to help?” Goldberg continues. “What are the fears that everyone in our group has eternally about what they’re gonna do with themselves, beyond just their mission? What does life mean? Who am I beyond just survival? It’s going to be about conquering those fears.”

In addition to the normal “How will I survive?” fear, there will also be new walkers that will bring an entirely new challenge – they’ve been exposed to nuclear radiation. “Those are walkers that are dangerous beyond just their ability to fight you,” he says. “It’s scary, and it just forces them to fight both exterior obstacles and face interior demons.”

This season will also welcome Dwight (Austin Amelio), who previously was part of The Walking Dead.

“Last time we saw him, Daryl saved his life and told him to find Sherry and make it right, and he’s been trying to do that,” the showrunner says. “We’re gonna see where that journey has taken to him. … We will also find out some new information about Sherry that we didn’t know before.”

As for Dwight’s state of mind, it hasn’t been easy, says Goldberg. “Like everyone in our group, he has done things in his past that he regrets. He’s someone who’s looking for redemption; he was given a shot at redemption at the end of season 8. I think that’s something that unites everyone – from Morgan to Alicia to Strand, John Dorie, June, all the way down the line. Every single person in our group is not a saint. They all recognize that they’ve done things that they’re not proud of in their past and the way that they’ve chosen to get that redemption is to be altruistic, to go out and help people, sort of reversing their karma.”

Fear the Walking Dead returns on AMC Sunday, June 2, at 9 p.m. ET.

