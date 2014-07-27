She's here! The first look at Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in the upcoming film Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice was revealed at Comic-Con in San Diego, Calif., on Saturday, July 26. Director Zack Snyder also shared the first official picture via Twitter.

"Great time at #SDCC this year! #WonderWoman #DCTrinity," he wrote.

In the photo, 29-year-old Gadot has traded in the classic red, white and blue Wonder Woman suit for a modern bronze-colored one-piece. She also dons knee-high boots and is carrying a sword.

The first pic comes just days after Snyder released a profile view picture of Ben Affleck in the iconic Batman suit to mark the 75th anniversary montage of Batman images created for Comic-Con.

Gadot was joined at Comic-Con by Affleck and Henry Cavill, who will play Superman in the upcoming sequel, to reveal the first footage of the film.

Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice is set to hit theaters on May 6, 2016.

