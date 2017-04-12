In the words of Kanye West, “Every superhero needs his theme music.” Even Wonder Woman. So when Gal Gadot needed to calm her nerves before reading for 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the former Miss Israel, 31, channeled the queen herself: Beyoncé.

“When I auditioned for Batman v Superman, I didn’t know it was for Wonder Woman,” Gadot explains in W’s May issue. “The director, Zack Snyder, asked me to do a camera test. That was torture. They were looking at six or seven girls, and we were all in separate trailers and were told to stay inside until they called us. Waiting is my enemy Number One, and I was losing my mind. So, I decided to put on Beyoncé.”

And of course, Gadot (wearing a Burberry trench on the cover) went with none other than the pop star’s iconic female empowerment anthem. “Who runs the world? Girls!” she continues to the magazine. “I just started to dance, and I let my anxiety go. Thank you, Beyoncé!”

Gadot — who will put on her Wonder Woman costume again for her standalone film, out June 2 — recently welcomed another girl into the world.

“And then we were four… She is here, Maya,” the actress captioned a March 20 Instagram shot leaving the hospital with her husband, Yaron Versano, 5-year-old daughter Alma and their new addition. “I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #grateful”

The action star recalled to W the moment she learned she was expecting baby No. 2: “I found out I was pregnant while shooting Justice League. I had terrible migraines. I would show up in dark glasses, and they all thought I was going Hollywood, but I was only pregnant.”

