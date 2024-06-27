Gayle King was looking for answers about Kevin Costner’s controversial decision to exit Yellowstone.

“True fans of the show say they can’t picture Yellowstone without you,” King, 69, said in a new interview on CBS Mornings that aired Thursday, June 27. “And if you want to go back and you and [cocreator] Taylor [Sheridan] are talking — because people say this about the two of you — both big egos, both very powerful, both at the top of their game, and that right now, maybe you two are playing a game of whose is bigger? Do you see it that way?”

Costner, 69, answered by saying that he was a big advocate for the show long before it got acclaim from critics and viewers.

“I loved the show before anybody. It was Taylor and myself,” he reflected. “The truth never changes — that love was really strong. The idea of going back, I would do that in a second if I felt that it was … if it was something that I could do, wanted to do, I would make it fit.”

King pushed back on Costner’s sentiments, bringing up the unflattering “characterization” of the actor for reportedly demanding a certain filming schedule while he also worked on his new movie Horizon: An American Saga. (Costner has previously denied feuding with Sheridan and said that his new project did not change his availability.)

“If it’s not that hard, why can’t the two of you be able to work it out?” King asked.

Costner retorted, “This isn’t therapy, Gayle. I mean, we’re not gonna discuss this on the show.”

After Costner shut down her question, King shared that she considers herself to be a “good therapist.” Costner explained that throughout his career, he’s always followed through on his work commitments.

“I’ve conducted my life in a pretty straightforward way,” he said. “I’ve never missed any obligations in my entire career. So, the idea is wide open for me.”

However, Costner confessed that he would have to “fall in love” with both the writing and the character to proceed.

After months of speculation, Costner announced in June that he would be exiting Yellowstone after the first half of season 5. He has played ranching patriarch John Dutton since the show’s debut in 2018.

“I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all of the things that’s required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love and I know you love,” Costner said in a video shared via social media. “I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue season 5B or into the future. It was something that really changed me. I loved it. And I know you loved it. I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning. I love the relationship we’ve been able to develop, and I’ll see you at the movies.”