Three Men Lose a Very Vital Piece of Equipment in the Hilarious Film ‘Gender Bender’

The film Gender Bender is hilariously raunchy in all the right ways, as it follows three friends on a wild ride to get something back that they wish they never lost in the first place.

Gender Bender’s premise (as seen in the NSFW trailer above) revolves around three close childhood friends (Joey Kola, Lamar K. Cheston and Richard Lampone) who have each been dealt a major professional blow by losing their promotions due to the existing feministic balance of powers.

This causes them to go to their local bar and share in their miseries. They then drink the day away and are approached by a shady character who offers them the secret to the power that women possess. Due to their inebriated state, they are convinced to enter a dark universe by a Japanese mystical man who has the power to change lives. The “power” that occurs with each of these men isn’t exactly one they desired, as they find themselves with a new piece of equipment that comes with heavy consequences.

The hysterical movie also stars Eric Roberts, Gilbert Gottfried, Kevin Can Wait alum Christopher Roach and Danny Vitiello.

“Gender Bender was one of the craziest projects that I ever worked on,” Roach said. “The entire experience was like one big bachelor party.” Costar Kola echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “It’s the funniest movie I’ve ever been in and was a blast to make.” As for Vitiello, he said something a tad different. “Please make me a millionaire so I can quit AMI … Thanks …”

You can purchase Gender Bender on iTunes, Amazon and Steam. More information about the movie can be found here.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!