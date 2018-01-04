Allison Williams is “bats–t” crazy, according to her Get Out costar Daniel Kaluuya. Leading up to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, the English actor opened up about the Girls alum’s antics both on and off screen.

“She was bats–t,” Kaluuya, 28, joked in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly at Variety’s Creative Impact Awards in Palm Springs, California, on Wednesday, January 3. “She kept it being bats–t [even when the cameras weren’t rolling].”

For those who haven’t seen the Jordan Peele-directed horror film (spoilers ahead), Kaluuya plays a young black man named Chris who visits the family home of his white girlfriend, Rose (Williams). She assures him that his race won’t be an issue for her parents (Bradley Whitford and Catherine Keener), saying early in the movie, “My dad would have voted for Barack Obama three times if he could have!” However, things quickly go awry and ultimately, the entire family, including Rose herself, try to kill Chris in a major plot twist.

“We would talk when we were [playing] boyfriend and girlfriend,” Kaluuya told Us. But when his onscreen girlfriend turned bad, “we refused to talk to each other,” he added. “She didn’t even wanna talk to me. When she was in the second mode, she wouldn’t talk to me. I think that’s good because there’s a tension.”

Still, the Black Panther actor had nothing but kind words for the actress and her performance. “She’s so talented and so on it and so giving, so open,” he said. “[She’s] just so interested in everything and just meticulously organizes and sorts everything out. You can see that in her performance, like the pinpoint accuracy of certain things. I’m the opposite. I just like free-flowing.”

Get Out is nominated for two Golden Globes: Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Kaluuya.

