Mystery solved! During the Thursday, March 31, episode of the hit CBS show Ghosts, fans finally found out why deceased finance bro Trevor, played by Asher Grodman, isn’t wearing pants in the afterlife. It turns out he hadn’t just had sex with a limo driver (no spoilers!). Underneath his Wall Street personal, Trevor was just a kind guy in the living world.

Grodman, 34, exclusively spoke to Us Weekly about the role and his experience working on the show, which is based off a British series of the same name and follows a group of ghosts who haunt a mansion where they all died over the course of a century. For the former theater actor, starring on the network TV show has been nothing short of a dream come true.

“I knew that it was really special when I read the pilot,” Grodman told Us. “I’ve been doing pilot season for 18 years, so I’ve seen a few of these! But the writers are brilliant, and the BBC concept was just fantastic. I knew it had the potential to have a lot of appeal.”

Though he was optimistic, the New Yorker noted that the odds of having a new series get picked up aren’t always favorable, adding, “We were just like, ‘It we can make it to air, we think something could happen here.’ It’s a very special group, so we were pretty hopeful.”

It turns out, he didn’t have to worry. Fans have embraced the series, which was recently renewed for a second season. But Grodman who also teaches acting at Hunter College in New York City, has had plenty of fits and starts throughout his career. “There were dark moments,” he admitted of chasing his dreams. “When I got out of grad school I went to L.A. for three years and they were some of the darkest years of my life. But I had invested so much time and energy into acting, so there was always a flicker of hope.”

As for how he got into acting in the first place? Blame it on love. “In the seventh grade, I was in the school jazz band. I had a huge crush on this girl in my class, and we were doing ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ — I somehow got up and and sang it in front of the whole school, but changed the lyrics to ‘Hazel Eyed Girl.’ That led to the school play, which led to me finding my community. Theater is such a great way to connect with other people, while doing ridiculous things.”

Grodman added that he had zero concerns that his Ghosts character never had pants on. “I started working out during the [coronavirus] pandemic, and there have been no complaints!” he told Us with a laugh about his continued thigh exposure. “But one time I did get a tan, and the makeup department had to put makeup on my legs to make them paler.”

Even though he’s embracing his brief hiatus from shooting, Grodman can’t wait to jump into the next season of the show, which films in Canada. “Our cast is amazing,” he gushed. “The show is fun, the writing is really smart and can also get you teary sometimes. I’m part of an amazing team.”

