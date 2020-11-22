When falling in love turns complicated.

Producing partners Giacomo Gianniotti and Jonathan Keltz bring an honest and intimate story of a tightly knit group of four young adults with a modern and realistic take on infidelity, fidelity and the messiness of falling in love in the upcoming film Acquainted. The story line is loosely based on the experiences of director Natty Zavitz, and although a fictional story, the film conveys the real friendships the producers and cast share.

The film portrays two old acquaintances Drew and Emma — played by Gianniotti, 31, and Laysla De Oliveira — who see each other for the first time since high school and discover their undeniable attraction. Although both are in committed relationships, their chance encounter has them wondering, “What if?” Secret casual meetups quickly turn romantic and they are forced to look within themselves to determine who they are and what they want in life and love.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor tells Us Weekly exclusively why Acquainted is a means to reminisce on pre-pandemic freedom and value those most important to us. “Dating during a pandemic has completely changed. Getting to watch and romanticize about how we used to meet, free, unhindered, out in the open is beautiful,” Gianniotti explains. “We get to see how free we all were, how much we were maybe taking for granted and how much more we need to value those that we love.”

The Locke & Key actress, 28, tells Us that she thinks everyone could use a bit of love right now and hopes audiences can identify with at least one of the characters’ journeys. “Love is complicated, but what’s beautiful is that we all experience its intricacies both individually and universally,” De Oliveira says.

Rachel Skarsten, who plays Drew’s girlfriend Claire, tells Us how this story depicts the complexities of love. “I believe we have told a story that has no heroes or villains,” she explains. “Every relationship is a dance and it always takes two to tango. There is no unimpeachable party when love ends. I would hope the audience takes away from this film that there can be beauty in that, in the imperfect journey and the imperfect ending.”

Raymond Ablack, who plays Emma’s boyfriend Alex, hopes Acquainted sparks debate on the topic of love and relationships, telling Us, “I hope audiences leave our movie feeling conflicted about their understanding of love and relationships. I think that our movie defies those tropes in storytelling where love is always just and reciprocated. Instead, I think we explore how people can be both true to themselves and brutal to each other in the same breath.”

Acquainted will be available on streaming and cable platforms everywhere in the U.S. and Canada and on DVD on Tuesday, December 8.