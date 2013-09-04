Gisele Bundchen has already conquered the modeling world — is the music world next? Appearing in a behind-the-scenes trailer for fashion giant H&M's new ad campaign, the stunning supermodel, 33, proves she's more than just a pretty face (and an incredible body).

The minute-long video features the Brazilian bombshell covering the Kinks' classic "All Day and All of the Night." Effortlessly cool in a plaid button-down shirt, an oversized furry vest, and skinny jeans, Bundchen sings breathily into the mic while dancing playfully to the beat of the music.

"Gisele Bundchen is the face, and also the voice, of H&M's autumn campaign," a post on H&M's website reads. "The international supermodel will wear the season's essential pieces at H&M, a tough but feminine look straight from the streets…In a world exclusive, Gisele will also be singing in the campaign, which includes TV and online commercials, as well as print and billboard advertising, debuting on September 12."

The website notes that Bundchen's version of the song will be available for download on both H&M's website and on iTunes. For every iTunes download recorded, the fashion retailer will make a donation to UNICEF to "enable the purchase of vaccines for children."

"I am so excited to be the face of H&M this autumn," Bundchen (recently named the world's highest-paid supermodel) gushes in a statement on the website. "I love the street style look, and that we can raise funds for a good cause. I hope everyone downloads my song!"

