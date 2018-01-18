Giuliana Rancic and her husband, Bill Rancic, exclusively told Us Weekly that their son, Duke, has watched their reality show Giuliana & Bill.

“He’s watched some of them! They’re on On Demand, I think,” the 43-year-old TV host told Us on Wednesday, January 10. “We watched a couple. He loves watching them and I’m always, like, ‘Dude, you’re a little baby. Look how cute!’”

She also shared that her 5-year-old adorably points out his other relatives when they appear on the screen. “He loves when family members pop in. That was the biggest things he noticed,” the E! personality told Us. “So it’s really cute, he likes it”

The couple, who did seven seasons of the reality show, said they are in no rush to do another one. “Part of the reason we stopped doing it was because our son was now getting a little bit older, he was turning 1 almost 2,” the 46-year-old entrepreneur told Us. “Maybe we’ll do something travel-related. We’ve been approached about doing a home makeover type show but I don’t think we’d do a traditional Giuliana and Bill show.”

The former E! News host agreed with her husband, and said: “We did it, you know what I mean? And it’s true. Our son is older now and so the show was more about us. It was really the journey to have a child and then he was a baby at the beginning.”

The Celebrity Apprentice alum said he doesn’t want the cameras following their child around as he grows up. “If he wants to choose that life when he’s an adult, he can choose that life,” he told Us.

The couple tied the knot in Italy in 2007 and celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in September 2017. During their chat with Us, the pair also shared their New Year’s resolutions, explaining that they’re keeping themselves accountable by having family goals and their new partnership. “We’ve teamed up with Marshalls. We’re actually helping other people fulfill their New Year’s resolutions,” Bill told Us.

The Going Off Script author added: “We surprised a woman at Marshalls and we had so much fun, we had a little shopping trip with her. She also had a family resolution, so we helped her find products to stick to that resolution. Because they say when you actually have products, when you buy products to make to resolution happen, you’re more likely to stick to it because you’re reminded of it.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!