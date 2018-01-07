Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd, both of whom have recently accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, attended the Golden Globe Awards together on Sunday, January 7.

Hayek posted a video on Instagram shortly before the ceremony, in which she and Judd posed in their respective black dresses. “With my date @ashley_judd heading to the #GoldenGlobes,” Hayek wrote. “As usual we are kind of tardy, even though #TimesUp !!”

As previously reported, nearly every attendee at the 75th Golden Globes wore black as a way of supporting the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and Time’s Up, a movement that helps provide legal aid for victims of sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace.

The Frida costars have both come forward in recent months to speak out about alleged sexual harassment they experienced by Weinstein. Judd opened up about her experience in a New York Times November exposé that detailed decades of sexual harassment allegations against the former studio head. In the piece, she claims Weinstein summoned her to his hotel room two decades ago and greeted her in bathrobe before asking if he could give her a massage or watch him take a shower. Hayek penned a New York Times op-ed in December claiming that Weinstein, who has denied all rape allegations against him, made several inappropriate demands on the Frida set.

Judd opened up about working with the NYT on their original piece, saying she has no regrets about coming forward. “I did it because it was the right thing to do,” she said at TimesTalks x Los Angeles in December. “There was a simple clarity call inside of me, like, this is the right thing to do. Whatever may happen after this, I can’t do anything about. That will be out of my hands. I sure am glad I did.”

