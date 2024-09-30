Keegan Bradley didn’t know if a moment like this would ever come — so he made sure the celebration matched the occasion.

One year after Bradley, 38, was snubbed from the United States Ryder Cup team and a decade since his last appearance for the U.S. national team, his putt on the 18th hole secured victory for Team USA at the 2024 Presidents Cup, which pitted the U.S. against an International Team representing the rest of the world minus Europe.

In the immediate euphoria, Bradley found wife Jillian Stacey on the 18th green of The Royal Montreal Golf Club and lifted her up into the air for a symbolic embrace that carried a decade of pent-up frustration and uncertainty.

“I kept saying all week I didn’t know if I’d ever get to do this again,” Bradley told NBC Sports after his final round. “Just to be able to play in this tournament and then to win the point, my goodness. The last time I played [in a team event], I was the point to lose the Ryder Cup [in 2014]. If this is my last round as a player, maybe it is, I’m happy with that.”

Bradley added to reporters, “It’s a fairy tale. It’s a movie almost. I just can’t believe it. You just have to work as hard as I can, and good things happen.”

Bradley and Stacey got married in 2016 and share sons Logan, 6, and Cooper, who was born a few years after his brother.

In addition to his wife, Bradley — who was named captain of next year’s Ryder Cup team in July — was able to celebrate the improbable achievement with his parents.

“Look at the smile on your face, buddy,” Bradley’s dad told his son in a video posted by the PGA Tour via Instagram.

All told, Bradley said he was just happy the nail-biting weekend was over.

“I’m just so glad to be done,” he admitted to his parents in the video. “That was so stressful. I can’t even tell you. I thought I was going to throw up this morning.”

Bradley added, “I was walking around the team room this morning. I couldn’t eat.”

“What a story,” his dad marveled. “For you to come back and to win it for the USA. And now you’re the captain of the Ryder Cup.”

Bradley’s mom gushed, “Dude, your life can’t get better.”