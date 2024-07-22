Pro golfer Nick Dunlap shared an emotional conversation with his mom after making some impressive history over the weekend.

Following his win at the PGA Barracuda Championship in Lake Tahoe on Sunday, July 21 — making him the first golfer in Tour history to win as a pro and an amateur in the same year — Dunlap, 20, called up his mother, Charlene, to celebrate.

“Son, how awesome. I’m so proud of you,” Dunlap’s mom gushed in a video captured by the PGA Tour’s social team. “Oh my gosh, son. What an amazing round!”

Dunlap leapt 27 spots on the leaderboard during his final round at the Barracuda Championship, the lone event on the tour schedule that uses the Modified Stableford scoring system.

“Thank you, that was quite fun,” Dunlap said.

Dunlap’s mother became audibly emotional as she praised her son for getting to this point in his career. “You’ve worked so hard over the last several months,” she said. “How awesome. All that work pays off.”

With his second PGA Tour victory of the year secured, Dunlap wanted to make sure his family would be at hand at the upcoming 3M Open in Minnesota for his shot at a third. “You guys coming next week now?” he asked his mom.

“I am going to tell my boss I’m taking next week off. I’m coming out to 3M!” she said excitedly. “If that’s OK with you.”

A smiling Dunlap responded, “Yes, yes.”

After the win, Dunlap was greeted by Wilson Furr — pro golfer and Dunlap’s college teammate at the University of Alabama — who had to change plans after seeing his friend charge up the leaderboard.

“Good s–t dude,” Furr, 26, told his friend in a video captured by the PGA Tour. “Just got done fishing. We were coming back behind, we’re like, ‘Nick’s freakin’ balling!’”

In his post-tournament interview with NBC Sports, Dunlap was still in disbelief about his come-from-behind win.

“Never even thought that was a possibility, to be honest with you,” he said. “I gotta thank my team. They’re so supportive. After [winning the American Express tournament in January], kinda went through a rough spell. They’ve always had my back.”

Next up, Dunlap heads to Blaine, Minnesota for the 3M Open, where mom Charlene will be playing hooky when the tournament tees off on Thursday, July 25.